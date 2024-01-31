Versatile to celebrate 50 years in Australia

The first Versatile tractor ever imported into Australia will be on display at a special event at Goondiwindi, NSW, to mark 50 years since it came into the country.
Owner of the tractor, as well as the second one ever imported into Australia, Jack Barry, Warwick, Qld, is the driving force behind the event.
"I'm originally from North Star, NSW, and grew up on Versatile tractors," Mr Barry said.
"It's just my love for them that led me to start collecting them."
While Mr Barry moved out of farming and into the trucking and earthmoving industries, his love for Versatile tractors never wavered.
"They're just a good tractor and good for maintenance," he said.
Mr Barry wasn't even aware he was buying the first and second Versatiles ever in Australia when he purchased them about six years ago.
He had the confirmation made through a fellow lover of Versatiles on Facebook, who had a full list of Versatile tractors sold and delivered in Australia.
It confirmed that Colin Uebergang, now 92, was the first owner of the tractor and he will officially open the anniversary event.
Mr Barry said Goondiwindi was an obvious location to hold the anniversary celebration.
"Between Moree, NSW, and Goondiwindi, it was a real Versatile area, it was always very popular," he said.
The event is being held at the Goondiwindi Showgrounds on Saturday February 10 and Sunday, February 11, with gates opening at 9am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.