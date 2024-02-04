Farm Online
Irrigation interface gives concise analysis

February 4 2024 - 1:30pm
Lindsay Corporation has unveiled a new user interface for its FieldNET platform, part of a remote monitoring and control solution for any brand of centre pivot irrigation.
Artificial intelligence and other new technologies mean farmers can control their irrigation with unprecedented speed and efficiency. But, as systems become more complex, clear and easy-to-use tools are needed to take full advantage of these benefits.

