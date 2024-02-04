Irrigation interface gives concise analysis

Artificial intelligence and other new technologies mean farmers can control their irrigation with unprecedented speed and efficiency. But, as systems become more complex, clear and easy-to-use tools are needed to take full advantage of these benefits.
Lindsay Corporation, a global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, has unveiled a new user interface for its FieldNET platform, part of a remote monitoring and control solution for any brand of centre pivot irrigation.
It provides farmers with assistance from routine monitoring, up to a highly sophisticated agronomic recommendations for irrigation via FieldNET Advisor.
The FieldNET NextGen user interface offers growers and agricultural professionals clear, concise analysis of thousands of data points processed in real time.
FieldNET NextGen has been in Beta for more than a year, with thousands of hours of real-world use from farmers across the globe. Input from these farmers guided the interface development.
"Our FieldNET platform monitors fields and creates recommendations for farmers by processing thousands of points of data, from soil metrics to weather to historical trends and more," Lindsay Corporation's global irrigation president Gustavo Oberto said.
"But that data is only useful if it's easily understood. With FieldNET NextGen, farmers can tell at a glance, from any location, how their irrigation system is performing. They can make adjustments quickly to ensure their operation is as efficient as possible."
Key features include:
