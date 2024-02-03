NFF welcomes connectivity panel

The National Farmers' Federation has welcomed the announcement from the Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland appointing the 2024 Regional Telecommunications Review panel.
WA-based MLC Alannah MacTiernan has been appointed as Chair. The Review, undertaken on a triennial basis, is a legislated process which helps improve connectivity outcomes for people rural, regional and remote Australian communities. Alongside Chair MacTiernan, other panel members include Kristy Sparrow, Fiona Nash, Dr Jessa Rogers and Ian Kelly.
NFF telecommunications and social policy committee Chair, Peter Thompson, welcomed the announcement.
"The NFF congratulates the panel members and the chair on their appointments and is pleased to see a number of faces familiar to the NFF," Mr Thompson said.
2024 will be a busy year for regional telecommunications- Peter Thompson
"We are confident the panel has the expertise to deep dive into regional connectivity issues, including the important role - and challenges - of connectivity for Australian agriculture.
Mr Thompson said the NFF looks forward to working with the panel in what will be a busy year for regional communications policy.
"2024 will be a busy year for regional telecommunications, with the Regional Telecommunications Review being undertaken, alongside work to reform the Universal Service Obligation and other key telecommunication issues," he said.
"The NFF and its members are very much looking forward to engaging with these processes to deliver improved outcomes for not only our producer members, but regional communities more broadly."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.