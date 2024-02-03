Compact tractor hits market

The limited release Korean-made TYM T2900 tractor is a game changer with plenty of torque at low RPM and auto throttle control.
In stock now at TYM dealers, the special launch package includes a quick detach loader with 4-in-1 bucket.
Offering torque at low RPM
Inlon's sales and marketing manager Gary Surman said there was plenty to like about the compact tractor.
"The TYM T2900 1175cc turbo-charged diesel engine delivers 28 horsepower at just 2600rpm, taking performance and efficiency to the next level," he said.
"The low revving TYM engine provides better operator comfort.
"The two range HST transmission has side-by-side pedals for easy forward and reverse changes. Auto throttle links the HST pedals to the engine throttle to synchronise the tractor's speed and engine RPM. This simplifies operation, helps increase productivity and reduces fuel consumption.
"Extra driver leg room and cruise control make for an easier day in the field, while the two-post folding ROPS helps navigate low clearance spaces."
Heavy weight and longer wheelbase
The tractor-only weight of 841 kilograms, with its heavy front axle and long 1502mm wheelbase, makes it perfect for loader work and heavy jobs where extra stability is needed. The T2900's large industrial front and rear tyres give extra traction and handle heavy loads when using the front-end loader operations.
Featuring steel body panels
The T2900 body panels are all made of steel with easy access under the bonnet for servicing.
Loader and 4-in-1 package
Distributed Australia-wide by Inlon, the limited release launch package includes a quick detach loader, 4-in-1 bucket, bump guard and loader parking stands for $27,990 including GST.
TYM tractors are renowned for high quality, well-designed products, backed by heavy research and development investment.
For more information, please visit www.tym.ag/930 or call Inlon on 1800 945 090.
