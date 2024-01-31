Here's cheers to Hong Kong where Aussie wine defies global trend

Despite extreme tariff barriers still keeping Australian wine off the import menu in mainland China, Hong Kong rocketed up the sales ladder to become our third most valuable export market last year.
Hong Kong absorbed wine exports worth $290 million - a remarkable 74 per cent increase on the prior year.
With demand lifting so significantly, the number of wine exporters to China's so-called special administrative region's island state leapt from 138 to 531 in 2023.
Hong Kong has an export value share of 15pc, behind our biggest markets Britain and the US in equal first spot at 19pc each.
The leading markets have felt the squeeze from cost of living pressures which have forced drinkers on both sides of the Atlantic to scale back their spending on wine
However, the UK, a longstanding thirsty market for Australia, did increase its total import volumes from by 2pc to 220m litres, or 36pc of our total exports, as British drinkers opted for cheaper bottles, packed locally.
Peak industry research and marketing body, Wine Australia, was reluctant to speculate on the exact reason for Hong Kong's dramatic rise in market share, except to note it was a big trading hub for Asia and its wine import trends had ebbed and flowed in the past.
In October China agreed to review its wine tariffs on what was once an export trade worth $1.2 billion for Australia, if the federal government suspended its case against Chinese trade barriers at the World Trade Organisation.
The two nations have agreed to put aside their WTO dispute, which began with China imposing duties in late 2020 adding as much as 220pc to the cost of a bottle of imported Australian wine.
Beijing promised an "expedited review" of the import duties, but if its trade sanctions are not removed after five-months Australia will take up the WTO dispute again.
Like Hong Kong, Singapore - also a big trading hub - starred as another stand out Australian export destination last year.
The value of its imports lifted 1pc to $133m, to represent 7pc of our total overseas trade and become our fifth most valuable market.
"Hong Kong and Singapore are key trading hubs in the Asian region and, as such, some of the wine is on-shipped to other markets," said Wine Australia's market insights manager, Peter Bailey.
Overall, Australia's export figures reflected a worrying global trend for the wine industry in 2023.
The total value of our exports fell 2pc to $1.9 billion, and volume was down 3pc to 607m litres.
While the figures did provide a heartening improvement on the previous quarter, they were significantly below long term averages.
Dwindling exports to European and US-Canadian markets were largely responsible for the overall decline - down in value by 7pc and 12pc respectively.
In Europe, exports declined in value as the region suffers through higher inflation rates than North America and Asia- Peter Bailey, Wine Australia
However, Asia's share of export value grew, now representing 37pc of our overseas sales earnings.
"In Europe, exports to the top 15 markets declined in value as the region suffers through higher inflation rates than North America and Asia, as well as supply chain issues," Mr Bailey said.
"This includes the UK, but pleasingly, Australia's exports to that market grew in volume for the first time since mid-2021."
Bottled shipments to North America continued their decline and even unpackaged shipments, which had been growing strongly into 2023, had started to ease off.
The decline in Australia's exports comes at a time when most wine producing countries are reporting decreasing sales.
Wine Australia's latest export report noted how the alcohol market was softening worldwide and most wine producing countries were reporting sinking sales.
Mature markets were being impacted hardest.
Mr Bailey noted the US had experienced its worst alcohol sales since 1991, with total servings down 5pc.
IWSR research conducted in the first half of 2023 indicated a "significant negative shift" in spending on all alcohol, with all regions except Asia trending negative.
Consumers cited "economic moderation" as the main reason - a combination of global economic belt tightening causing less discretionary spending and consumers becoming more conscious of their health.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.