Here's cheers to Hong Kong where Aussie wine defies global trend

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated January 31 2024 - 5:42pm, first published 4:01pm
Australia's global wine export values slipped, but the number of exporters to Hong Kong more than doubled in 2023 as sales to the Asian trading hub soared. Photo Treasury Wine Estates.
Despite extreme tariff barriers still keeping Australian wine off the import menu in mainland China, Hong Kong rocketed up the sales ladder to become our third most valuable export market last year.

