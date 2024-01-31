Farm Online
Protesting farmers block French motorways

By Jason Gregory
Updated January 31 2024 - 6:07pm, first published 5:39pm
Furious farmers have used tractors and hay bales to barricade roads across France to protest low farmgate prices, "excessive" environmental protection regulations and free-trade agreements allowing "cheap" agricultural imports to enter the country.

