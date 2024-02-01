Jason Gregory joins ACM Agri as national rural affairs reporter

There's a new face at ACM Agri with Jason Gregory joining the national team as the national rural affairs reporter.
Jason joins the team with several decades experience as a journalist including stints with Brisbane's Courier Mail and most recently The Weekly Times.
He has won three Queensland MEAA Clarion Awards, including best news report, and two Publishers Australia Excellence Awards.
ACM Agri national news editor Penelope Arthur said it was great to have a journalist of Jason's calibre join the team.
"Jason has replaced Jamieson Murphy who's returned to his hometown for an exciting new role with the Newcastle Herald," Ms Arthur said.
"The national rural affairs role is a critical one for our readership and we've no doubt Jason will continue to hold our politicians in Canberra to account on a range of agricultural issues."
Among several other reporting and feature awards, Jason received the 2023 National Rural Press Club scoop of the year award and was highly commended in the 2023 Victorian Rural Press Club awards best feature story category.
Jason has also worked as a magazine feature writer, editor and speechwriter.
He will initially be based out of the Melbourne office and will travel to Canberra as required.
