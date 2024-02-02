Lentils roar into ag export top 10

The boom continues for the Australian lentil industry, with the pulse crop pushing its way into Australia's top 10 agricultural, fishery and forestry exports for the first time.
Official Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) data for the 2022-23 marketing year found lentil exports generated $1.5 billion in value, a figure equal to that of milk and cream.
DAFF said temporary tariff-free access for lentils to India, which came into effect in October 2021 and was extended until 31 March 2025, contributed to the increase in exports.
Peter Wilson, chairman of the Pulse Council of Grains Australia, the Grains Research and Development Corporation funded industry good body, said lentils had emerged as a big player in recent years.
"They're going very well, we've previously seen desi chickpeas enjoy some real success within our pulse sector with a big crop in 2016 but this is a real success story," he said.
"We've been able to produce some consistently big crops, with expansion into lower rainfall zone regions in southern Australia, and the marketers have been able to find a wide range of markets, so combined it has been a really good story."
"Indian demand has been really important and at the pulse council we continue to work closely with our Indian counterparts to ensure a good relationship but there are a lot of other markets out there."
"We've seen good supply into the Middle East, with product heading to Dubai for splitting, while in North Africa Egypt is also a willing buyer."
Tim McClelland, a farmer at Birchip and a GRDC southern panel member, said the crop had become a key part of rotations in the low rainfall zone Mallee environment.
"We first grew lentils in the Mallee 25 years ago, so they are not a new crop, but over the past five to 10 years with improved varieties and a run of good years they have performed really well."
"On our own farm they were not the best gross margin crop last year, but they did perform very well and we have the confidence to plant them as part of the ongoing rotation virtually every year rather than only having a go when we've had a good start."
"The newer varieties do very well in lower rainfall zones and they've become a great pulse option for this part of the world."
Mr Wilson said the agronomic advances had given the industry a kick along by creating extra tonnages outside the medium rainfall zone heartland of Victoria and South Australia.
"The industry needs a pat on the back, the work into improving both genetics and crop husbandry has led to some really tangible gains."
On the demand side he said the fact lentils required little soaking before preparation could see them grow in popularity in western kitchens.
"You can cook them quickly and easily while the health benefits are well known, so I can see them used more and more in Australia or other affluent nations."
