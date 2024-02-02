Farm Online
Home/News

Angry farmers in Brussels to take protest to EU summit

By Raf Casert
February 2 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers took their traffic-disrupting tractors to Brussels to protest at the EU leaders summit. (AP PHOTO)
Farmers took their traffic-disrupting tractors to Brussels to protest at the EU leaders summit. (AP PHOTO)

Convoys with hundreds of angry farmers driving heavy-duty tractors have advanced towards European Union headquarters, bent on having their complaints about excessive costs, rules and bureaucracy heard by leaders at an EU summit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.