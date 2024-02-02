Cotton investor joins Accolade Wines debt refinance rescue

Namoi Cotton and Kiland agribusiness investor, Samuel Terry Asset Management, has joined a multinational consortium taking over the debt-weary international wine producer, Accolade Wines.
The Australian Wine Holdco Limited institutional investor group will recapitalise Accolade's debt and take ownership from its current US backer, The Carlyle Group.
Accolade Wines has been under considerable financial stress after experiencing acute operating setbacks driven by a structural downturn in wine demand, including China's tariff wall blocking Australian imports, cost inflation, excess grape supply linked to historical arrangements, and elevated debt levels.
South Australian-based Accolade is one of the one of the world's largest wine companies whose portfolio of 50-plus brands spans heritage Australian names such as Hardys and Houghton, to St Hallett, Grant Burge, Banrock Station and Petaluma.
Outside Australia and New Zealand it produces wine in Europe, the US, South America and South Africa and sells to 130 countries.
Alongside the boutique Samuel Terry investment group, the new ownership consortium members are London-based portfolio managers Sona Asset Management and Intermediate Capital Group; US giant, Bain Capital, and Danish group, Capital Four.
The 20-year-old Sydney-based Samuel Terry Asset Management, which owns 21pc of Namoi Cotton, is currently leading the push to sell Namoi to its next biggest shareholder the Louis Dreyfus Company.
STAM's other investment interests include a 41pc stake in Kiland which owns 18,600 hectares of Kangaroo Island farmland and forestry, plus a mix of energy, advertising and mining assets.
The Accolade recapitalisation deal, which depends on foreign investment and other regulatory approvals, will allow Accolade to substantially reduce its total senior interest-bearing debt, providing more operating flexibility, and access to funds to grow its business.
The plan is expected to be implemented by mid-year and will include new grape procurement arrangements with certain key suppliers.
Australian Wine Holdco confirmed renegotiations with those suppliers were already underway, led by Accolade's management team.
Good progress had been made by all parties.
Accolade's chief executive officer, Robert Foye, said no immediate changes to the wine group's operations, employee numbers, or relationships with customers and suppliers were on the radar.
A spokesperson for the new investors said Accolade Wines had a long, proud Australian history as a world class wine producer and the AWL team hoped the restructure would help build a more secure long-term future.
We recognise Accolade Wines' SA operations will be crucial to the success of the company- Australian Wine Holdco Limited
"We will be working with and supporting Accolade's management to focus on operations and stakeholders," a company statement said.
"We recognise Accolade Wines' SA operations will be crucial to the success of the company and understand the important role the company plays in the local grape growing industry, and the broader SA economy.
"We are committed to working with Accolades' business partners of growers and customers to rebuild a sustainable business."
Mr Foye said the recapitalisation was an important step for the business, its customers, suppliers, and Accolade's people.
"Like all Australian winemakers, we have been hit by a number of challenging macro-economic and industry headwinds in recent years," he said.
"Despite our strong stable of brands and leadership positions in key markets, as well as operational measures taken to strengthen the business, our ability to respond to these challenges and grow has been hampered.
"With the support of our new shareholders, we will be ideally positioned to take advantage of the significant opportunities to meet customer demand and grow sales around the world."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.