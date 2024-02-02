Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Political donations: Where our top ag organisations spent their money

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated February 2 2024 - 5:58pm, first published 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The top agriculture-related organisations handing money to Australia's political parties has been revealed in new data released by the Australian Electoral Commission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Reporter

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.