Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

Improved fuel consumption, updated design feature on new Toyota Hilux

February 3 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new look Toyota HiLux. Picture supplied
The new look Toyota HiLux. Picture supplied

A new and improved version of the ever-popular Toyota HiLux is hitting Australian showrooms from next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.