Improved fuel consumption, updated design feature on new Toyota Hilux

A new and improved version of the ever-popular Toyota HiLux is hitting Australian showrooms from next month.
The HiLux lost its crown as Australia's best selling car last year, being pipped by the Ford Ranger.
But Toyota is spruiking that the enhanced exterior design and technology upgrade will make the Toyota HiLux range more appealing than ever.
The main feature of the upgrade is 48-volt technology on 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine, which will offer improved fuel consumption.
The company said the new Hilux also featured "significant design and feature updates".
These include a refreshed front-end design to give an "even more muscular look".
The 48-volt technology - standard on 4x4 Rogue and automatic SR5 double cabs, and optional for 4x4 SR double cabs - helps improve engine smoothness and fuel economy of the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine by about 6 per cent to10 pc, depending on variant, compared to current generation HiLux.
Toyota Australia vice president sales, marketing and franchise operations Sean Hanley said the upgrades to the new-look HiLux range made it more compelling than ever.
"Introducing 48-Volt technology on double-cab HiLux models is an exciting step forward, improving fuel efficiency while still providing performance and capability that the HiLux is known for," Mr Hanley said.
"Combined with dynamic styling and improved specification, the HiLux range has never looked more appealing."
The revised face features a new-look grille and front bumper combined in an interlocking design with an octagonal grille, trapezoidal lower section and bold outer bumper, which houses the fog lamps on SR5.
On most WorkMate variants, a black honeycomb mesh grille is now applied for a tough and sporty look and paired with a black lower and body-coloured side bumper finish, while a tailgate damper has been added on pick-up variants. The front bumper on WorkMate single-cab chassis and petrol double-cab variants has been changed from a dark grey finish to black.
SR grades add a silver coloured lower bumper finish, while the SR5 goes further with a black upper grille mould, dark-tinted LED headlamp cluster, gloss black fog lamp bezels, exterior mirrors and outside door handles.
The 48-volt system comprises a motor generator, 48-volt battery and DC/DC converter which enables a stop/start system as well as enhancing driveability and fuel efficiency while reducing noise, vibration and harshness.
Variants with this technology are also made more capable off-road with the standard fitment of Multi-Terrain Select, offering six selectable drive modes that enhance performance in challenging conditions.
SR grades fitted with the optional 48-volt technology gain dual-zone automatic climate control, smart entry and start, automatic up-down control for the power windows, and carpet floor mats.
Regardless of powertrain choice, all SR double-cab automatic pick-up grades now feature two front and four rear parking sensors to help make navigating tight spaces easier.
Providing enhanced convenience, SR5 along with HiLux Rogue and GR Sport now feature a wireless charging pad3 next to the gear shifter and two rear USB-C ports next to the air-conditioning vents for double-cab variants.
