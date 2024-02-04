Farm Online
Home/News

A life on the land for one of our last bush poets

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
February 4 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark 'Bushie' Thompson leaves Tamworth via train towards Wyong, armed with a bag of notepads filled with his poems, a couple of opals, the clothes on his back, and a good book. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Mark 'Bushie' Thompson leaves Tamworth via train towards Wyong, armed with a bag of notepads filled with his poems, a couple of opals, the clothes on his back, and a good book. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Mark 'Bushie' Thompson is one of the last travelling bush poets in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.