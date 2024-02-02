Agribusiness buzz in brief

Farm Online
Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
February 3 2024 - 6:30am
Costa Group shareholders vote to sell to North American investors. File photo.
Costa Group's $1.5b sale

American private equity giant, Paine Schwartz Partners, has been given the green light by Costa Group shareholders to buy the horticultural producer and marketer in a share deal worth about $1.5 billion.

