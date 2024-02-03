Largest political donations for 2022-23 revealed

Clive Palmer's mining company donated more than $7 million to his United Australia Party in the last financial year, annual data released by the Australian Electoral Commission shows.
Mineralogy Pty Ltd was the largest political donor for the year, passing $7,088,867 of funds to the UAP between August 2022 and June 2023. The company did not donate to any other parties or MPs.
Mineralogy also gave the largest single donation for the financial year, of $5 million, to the UAP in August 2022.
Entities which made donations of more than $15,200 were required to disclose them to the AEC the 2022-23 financial year.
Right wing political group Advance Australia was also one the largest beneficiaries, taking out the second-largest total of $1,025,000 from Hadley Holdings Pty Ltd.
The sum was portioned out over two donations in November 2022; the first for $25,000 on November 1, and the second for $1 million on November 28.
ASIC documents list Brian Hadley Anderson and Lena Hilton as directors of the Perth-registered company.
Other big spenders included Visy chairman Anthony Pratt's Pratt Holdings, which donated more than $1 million to the Labor Party.
The company made a $1 million donation to the ALP in January 2023, followed by $10,000 in March, and a $500 donation to the party's NSW branch later that month.
Investor Marcus Catsaras also made a $1 million donation to climate-focused political group Climate 200 in May 2023. The group, backed by Simon Holmes a Court, has been a donor to a swathe of federal independents known as "teals".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.