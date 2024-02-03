Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Largest political donations for 2022-23 revealed

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
February 4 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Clive Palmer's mining company donated more than $7 million to his United Australia Party in the last financial year, annual data released by the Australian Electoral Commission shows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.