Traceability grants aiming to enhance ag exports

Applications are now open for the latest round of a federal government grants program aimed at modernising and enhancing traceability in Australian agriculture.
$4 million is available in the third round of the Traceability Grants Program, which is accepting applications until March 18.
Acting deputy secretary for agricultural trade Matt Koval said the program provides the opportunity for successful applicants to enhance their existing traceability systems, technologies and approaches to meet current and future challenges.
"As emerging market access opportunities occur, more farmers, producers and processors are expanding their businesses to meet these and help grow the value of the sector," Mr Koval said.
"These grants aim to address priority areas, including adoption of agricultural traceability and improving return on investment.
"The grant round will also support projects designed to improve two-way, producer-consumer information flows to identify distribution opportunities and drive business development.
"Enhancements to our agricultural traceability systems will allow exporters, especially those involved in high-value commodities, to maintain their competitive market edge."
The program supports collaborative projects to drive the implementation of the National Agricultural Traceability Strategy 2023 to 2033 in its first 5 years.
"The strategy identifies a priority for national agricultural traceability research and development," Mr Koval said.
"This includes translating research design into practical solutions and finding pathways for these while sharing the latest developments and leveraging collaborative relationships to achieve outcomes."
