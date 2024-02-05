Farm Online
Traceability grants aiming to enhance ag exports

February 5 2024 - 4:00pm
$4 million is available in the third round of the Traceability Grants Program. Picture by Shutterstock.
Applications are now open for the latest round of a federal government grants program aimed at modernising and enhancing traceability in Australian agriculture.

