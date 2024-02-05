'Back door' wine sales surge to tariff-walled China unlikely

Australia's extraordinary 74 per cent bounce in wine sales to Hong Kong last year is unlikely to be an indication of thriving "grey" channels selling into mainland China to avoid Beijing's tough sanctions against Aussie labelled products.
Rather, 2023's $290 million in wine sales suggested Hong Kong traders were rebuilding stocks in expectation of China re-opening the gates to our popular wine brands, according to analysis by peak body Australian Grape and Wine.
"It's certainly not a fait accompli, but the welcome review by Chinese authorities of the import tariffs imposed in 2020 would be halfway completed by now," said the industry group's chief executive officer, Lee McLean.
"We suspect exporters and their import partners began re-building stocks late last year anticipating a positive decision after March 31.
"There are a lot of exporters and others involved in the wine trade hoping for the tariffs to be lifted.
"They're probably making sure they'll be ready to jump in.
Mr McLean cautioned against speculation that bottled wine sent to Hong Kong was making its way into China via back door grey trade channels to avoid the whopper tariffs.
Australia enjoyed a $1.2-plus billion annual export wine trade to China until import tariffs, implemented in response to dumping allegations by Beijing, added to 218pc to the retail price of bottled Australian wine from March 2021, decimating our biggest overseas market.
The anti-dumping tariffs on wine, and barley, and other import restraints on farm sector products such as seafood, beef and cotton, were an apparent attempt to punish Australia for seeking investigations into the 2020 origins of COVID-19 in China.
Bottled wine sales to the main Chinese market were only worth about $8 million in 2023.
The federal government and wine producers have hotly denied China's dumping allegations, registering a dispute against the trade sanctions with the World Trade Organisation.
In late November, with diplomatic relations between both countries warming slightly, China said it would review the need for wine anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs, prompting Australia to temporarily withdraw its WTO legal action.
Mr McLean said Hong Kong - a so-called special administrative region, somewhat autonomous to the rest of China - was a major trading point for wine going to various Asian countries.
Any Australian-labelled product selling in mainland China markets would have its origins closely monitored by authorities, making a back door channel via Hong Kong "unlikely".
Other explanations for the rise in import activity to and from the economic hub may have been related to pre-Chinese new year and Christmas sales worldwide.
Australian Grape and Wine, which represents growers and winemakers, has also been cautious about anticipating a big recovery in orders from Chinese consumers if the extreme tariffs are removed.
I'm confident a lot of businesses will find their footing again in China, partly because there hasn't been much competitor traction by other exporters, but it won't be easy for us.- Lee McLean, Australian Grape and Wine
Mr McLean said while major exporters, such as Treasury Wine Estates, who previously enjoyed significant market share in China, had a lot invested in rebuilding sales momentum and old consumer loyalties, market conditions and spending patterns had changed significantly and were much weaker than a few years ago.
"It's highly unlikely we'll get anywhere near our previous $1.2b sales, for a while at least," he said.
"I'm confident a lot of businesses will find their footing again in China, partly because there hasn't been much competitor traction by other exporters, but it won't be easy for us."
He said US, French and Chilean wineries had tried to fill the market gap left by Australia, but after some early sales gains, demand had generally weakened with the economic slowdown.
French exporters had made more progress than most, but consumption of their wines had still eased of late.
Fortunately, feedback from international market research group Wine Intelligence showed Australia's brands and wine style continued to have strong appeal with Chinese drinkers.
Meanwhile, the Australian industry has been pulling out all stops in a bid to defy the global economic chills and convince British and European consumers to stay loyal.
A 30-year wine market tradition, the big Australia Trade Tasting, rolled back to London and Edinburgh last week to showcase 750 wines from 200 wineries to more than 600 wine trade representatives.
Wine Australia CEO, Dr Martin Cole, said while broad economic challenges had taken their toll on wine sales in the UK in recent years, 2023's export volume to the UK rose for the first time since mid-2021.
Although sales values were down Australia remained the number one source of wine in the UK off-trade market.
"The UK is a key market for Australian wine and we're fortunate to have a long-standing event to build relationships and create new sales opportunities for our producers," he said.
Wine Australia will also host a stand at Wine Paris and Vinexpo Paris in February, and at ProWein in Dsseldorf in March.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.