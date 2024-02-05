The checklist every farmer should use before buying a new gadget

Maybe we're tremendously excited by the all the possibilities this purchase may offer or we're so angry about our issue that we'll do anything to fix it. Reactive emotions drive terrible decisions - so if this might be you, take a breather, step back from the situation and then come back to it when your head is clear. If a salesperson is pushing you to decide on the spot, either because it's 'an amazing one-time deal', or because it's the 'last one left on the lot' - then that can be a good sign to shake your head and walk away. Don't let aggressive tactics put you on the spot.