The checklist every farmer should use before buying a new gadget

I reckon there are two types of people in the world.
There are the change haters - people who eat exactly the same thing for breakfast every day.
Then you have the change lovers - people like me, who get bored with the same routine and start stirring up trouble.
I've changed jobs and locations a million times (although always in the dairy industry)!
Farmers in this category get known as progressive innovators, and they're in the news, or on stage, doing lots of interesting things.
Although change haters often cop criticism - too slow to innovate, stuck in their ways, etc - I actually want to use this opportunity to apply a bit of caution to the change lovers... my people.
To stop myself from buying the latest gadget, I have a little system of questions I ask myself.- Ee Cheng Ooi
I want to reach out to those of us out there with a thousand half-finished projects, a hundred open browser tabs and a million off-beat ideas.
It's fun to shake things up and try lots of new things.
But sometimes... buying that shiny new thing which is going to solve all of our problems isn't actually a great idea.
I'm talking about new-fangled crushes that cost a million dollars and make procedures a misery.
I'm talking fancy new animal health-detection gadgets that have not prevented a single vet bill, and shiny stainless steel whatsits gathering dust in sheds and dairies.
I'm talking tools that only get used when the boss is walking past, and relationships straining under the weight of one-sided decisions.
It's a conundrum I can relate to.
To stop myself from buying the latest gadget, I have a little system of questions I ask myself.
Just in case it helps any other tech-addicted novelty seeker, I've adapted it here for a dairy context.
1. Does this equipment address an actual, specific need?
Salespeople are amazing at making us feel like we have a problem... which didn't exist yesterday. Do you really need this new thing, or has someone just convinced you that you need it? This is especially true of devices that collect data. Will the information actually change your management practices, or is it just more data to drown in?
2. Is there a simpler or more cost-effective solution?
Maybe instead of that fancy hydraulic tipper crush, you could use a rope and pulley. Or even better - maybe your new worker could stop pushing the cows so hard in the morning. If you do decide that you need this equipment, do you need the top-of-the-line model, or will a simpler one work instead?
3. Have I thoroughly researched the equipment?
This is a classic problem if you run into a potential purchase while away from home. Check to see if this device going to perform reliably under your specific conditions and requirements. Also, make sure you look for independent opinions, ideally from other farmers you trust.
4. What is the expected return on investment?
Consider how long it will take to recoup the investment, while being realistic about the maintenance and operational costs. See how long it takes under best-case versus conservative assumptions. What do your losses look like if you have a bad outcome?
5. What are the training and implementation requirements?
Sure, you're in love with this complicated new device... but you might not be the one that has to use it. Will your employees be as excited about it as you are? Consider how this purchase will affect workflow on the farm and how much training will be required to implement it.
6. Is this an emotional decision?
Maybe we're tremendously excited by the all the possibilities this purchase may offer or we're so angry about our issue that we'll do anything to fix it. Reactive emotions drive terrible decisions - so if this might be you, take a breather, step back from the situation and then come back to it when your head is clear. If a salesperson is pushing you to decide on the spot, either because it's 'an amazing one-time deal', or because it's the 'last one left on the lot' - then that can be a good sign to shake your head and walk away. Don't let aggressive tactics put you on the spot.
What happens if we haven't been able to stop ourselves, and we make a new purchase that isn't working as expected? Well, I've also noticed that after making a terrible decision, change lovers can feel compelled to make it work. We continue to use the udder cleaning tool that spreads contagious mastitis or we force the vet to use our fancy crush that keeps randomly letting the patient out. Sometimes we just need to admit that we made a mistake and let things go.
This can be hard to do, and I don't want change lovers to stop feeling excited about new things! Luckily, many of us also enjoy trying out novel ideas. Hopefully, this system might help someone stop making a decision that they'll inevitably regret.
*Ee Cheng Ooi is a cattle veterinarian and livestock systems consultant at AbacusBio. All comments and information in this article are intended to be of general nature only. Please consult the farm's vet for advice, protocols and/or treatments that are tailored to the herd's particular needs. Comments and feedback are welcome at ecooi.vet@gmail.com.
