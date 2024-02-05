River Murray levees get funding for repairs

Levees along the lower River Murray in South Australia will receive more than $30 million in funding for repairs, but a long-term plan is still in development.
State and federal government funding will allocate up to $17.1m for the remediation of government-owned levees between Mannum, SA, and Wellington, SA, damaged in the 2022-23 River Murray flood, while $14.2m has been allocated for initial repairs to privately-owned levees in the Lower River Murray reclaimed irrigation area.
There have already been immediate stabilisation works on the levees since March 2023, but more short-term repairs and reinforcements of damaged levee sections will take place in the coming months.
SA Climate, Environment and Water Minister Susan Close said these remediation works built on flood recovery efforts and recognised the importance of the agricultural region to the state's economy.
"This funding will allow for the completion of immediate works while a longer-term strategy is developed to bolster resilience of the region's levee network which is comprised of both government and privately-owned levees," she said.
While these initial repairs are under way, assessments will be undertaken to aid in the development of a longer term resilience strategy for privately and publicly owned levees.
The Department for Environment and Water will continue to work closely with the LMRIA landholders, irrigation trusts and community members.
The department will also engage with the First Peoples of the River Murray and Mallee region, Ngarrindjeri Aboriginal Corporation, SA Dairy Association, Livestock SA and other local and state government agencies and organisations.
Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said the flooding event had a profound and ongoing impact for communities along the river.
He said the longer-term strategy would look to maintain and make the entire levee system more resilient to future events.
