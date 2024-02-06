Feedpad provides flow-on benefits in the wet on Victorian dairy farm

Jancourt Farms is a dairy-farming operation located 12 kilometres from Cobden in Victoria's south-west.
It is owned by Andrew Chivell, Mark Paton, Brad Paton, Owen Chivell and Dick Webber, who bought the farm in 2016.
Share farmer Lincoln Dare milks 580 crossbred cows on the 248-hectare property.
The farm consists of a 215ha milking area plus 33ha of non-milking area, including some bushland.
The main dairy farm is supported by 95ha of out paddock for young/dry stock.
The annual production of the enterprise is about 296,000 kilograms of milk solids with about 85 per cent of the herd calving in autumn and the remainder in spring.
When the team first bought Jancourt Farms, it focused on some basic improvements and repaired infrastructure, the water system and established a feed mill.
In winter months, the team experienced wet soils in many paddocks that resulted in pugging and water logging.
This led to inefficiency in fertiliser usage, a 30pc wastage of pasture in paddocks and a 40pc wastage of fodder.
Cow tracks were wearing out quickly and were costly to maintain and cow health was impacted.
With the challenges of wet paddocks, soil pugging and pasture damage, Jancourt Farms installed a feedpad to reduce the amount of time cows were in the wet paddocks.
The team designed and installed the feedpad with a view of being able to feed the cows off the paddock during some of day during the wet months.
The estimated total cost of design and construction of the feedpad was more than $300,000.
Some key features include the following:
There has been reduced impact of soil pugging and damage from the herd during the wet months.
Pasture utilisation is now estimated to be 8-8.5 tonnes DM/ha, up from about 7t DM/ha.
There are reduced seed and re-sowing costs and silage/fodder usage has improved by about 30pc.
Fertiliser efficiency has improved by about 30pc and cow production increased 40-50 kilograms of milk solids per cow per year.
The maximum herd size has grown from 520 to 580.
Jancourt Farms has estimated its total share of these benefits to be about $153,000 per year.
The total benefit to the whole business is $300,000 per year.
The operation estimates the payback period of the total feedpad investment was less than three years.
Jancourt Farms's focus is making a better return without taking on more land.
While the feedpad has helped with some of the issues related to the effects of pugging and feed utilisation, it hasn't solved the problem of the wet soils.
There is still the potential to improve pasture growth, fertiliser efficiency and cow potential.
At present 33ha of drainage on the farm is being planned as a trial.
If this works well, then more may be done across the farm.
Jancourt Farms is continually looking at its largest expenses - fertiliser and pasture costs - and seeking options to reduce costs and improve growth rates and utilisation.
For further information, contact Dairy Australia climate and energy lead Elissa McNamara at elissa.mcnamara@dairyaustralia.com.au. Find out more about Dairy Australia's environmental programs at www.dairyaustralia.com.au/land-water-and-climate/environmental-programs.
