Kubota's new RTV-X1130 utility vehicle hitting Australian market in March

Kubota Australia's new RTV-X1130 utility vehicle is hitting the market, promising to deliver high performance, durability and reliability.
Using the proven extended chassis of Kubota's 4-seater RTV-X1140 model, the RTV-X1130 builds on the highly regarded Kubota diesel RTV range.
The new model offers the added benefit of a six-foot-long cargo tray and includes the range's trusted features, such as the Kubota D1105 engine, dynamic braking, VHT smooth transmission, enclosed wet brakes, hydraulic tipping tray, and hydraulic power steering.
Kubota Australia marketing manager Mark Basile said the improved RTV-X1130 was top of the range for utility vehicles.
"The more space for cargo makes it one of the most versatile RTVs on the market," he said.
"Whether you're in construction, working for a municipality, a farmer or just needing to transport loads of material from A to B, the RTV-X1130 is designed to outwork.
"The RTV-X1130 tray length has been extended for transporting longer items and the cargo load capacity has increased to 550 kilograms. The bed volume has also increased to 0.74m3 giving you more capacity to get the job done."
Mr Basile said the Pro-Konvert cargo bed delivered a tray conversion which can be done quickly and easily.
"Both side panels and the tailgate are foldable to give you better access to the items in the cargo bed while on the job," he said.
"These can also be completely removed to reconfigure your tray to a flatbed within minutes."
As a work-orientated machine, the spray-on bed liner has been used to prevent scratches to the tray.
"The new cargo bed also has integrated stake pockets which allow you to section off areas in the cargo bed using pocket dividers," Mr Basile said.
"If you're looking for increased side panel height, the heavy-duty side gates feature integrated stake/divider pockets for further material handling."
The standard hydraulic dump bed takes the hassle out of moving heavy materials from the cargo bed such as sand, gravel or turf.
"Materials that take significant physical strength and time to unload can be dumped with little effort in seconds," Mr Basile said.
"The independent suspension on all four wheels and Kubota's variable hydraulic transmission provide exceptional performance through smooth throttle control, great traction and manoeuvrability, regardless of the terrain or load."
The RTV-X multi-disk wet brakes provides long brake life, and the dynamic braking delivers additional braking power and greater driving control including when travelling down long declines.
"The series also features a high-rigidity steel frame which isolates operators from noise, vibrations and harshness giving you the extra sense of security," Mr Basile said.
"With structural strength that few in the industry can match, this durable frame can endure years of heavy loads and rough terrain."
There are a range of new cargo box accessories such as a tailgate extender, storage boxes, cargo bed winch and LED light for inside the cargo tray.
"If you're looking for a vehicle to match whatever the day throws at you, the RTV-X1130 is ready to tackle anything. When it comes to cargo, nobody carries it better," Mr Basile said.
Deliveries of the RTV-X1130 will be available from March.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.