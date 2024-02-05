French farmers chemical ban victory may impact foreign producers

French farmers have removed roadblocks across motorways following two weeks of protests that spread across Europe after securing a range of support measures from government.
However, it was a government promise to immediately stop overseas imports produced using pesticides banned in the EU bloc that will likely grab the attention of Australian producers and exporters.
In a speech late last week, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said the government would immediately ban imports of fruits and vegetables coming from outside the EU that had been treated with some neonicotinoid pesiticides, including thiacloprid.
"The question is currently being asked throughout Europe: Is there a future for our agriculture? Of course, the answer is yes," Mr Attal said.
According to Department of Trade data, Australia's biggest agriculture export to France in 2022 was $674 million worth of oil seed and oleaginous fruits.
Mr Attal also promised not to ban pesticides in France that are in use elsewhere in Europe, along with pledging tax breaks and tens of millions euros in aid money for farmers.
A deep concern for French farmers was competing against imported products that used neonicotinoid insecticides banned in the bloc.
Furious French farmers had used tractors and hay bales to barricade roads across France to protest low farmgate prices, "excessive" environmental protection regulations and free-trade agreements allowing "cheap" agricultural imports to enter the country.
The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Management Authority's website said the authority was currently assessing whether neonicotinoid products approved for agricultural use in Australia - including imidacloprid, clothianidin, thiamethoxam, thiacloprid, acetamiprid and dinotefuran - "continue to meet the safety and labelling criteria in accordance with the Agvet Code."
Thiacloprid has also been used in sheep dip to control louse.
"When the APVMA has completed its initial assessments, a proposed regulatory decision will be published," it said.
All neonicotinoids registered for use in Australia have previously been through the APVMA's chemical risk assessment process.
However, their use is subject to stringent management protocols and restrictions in the US, Canada and EU.
Meanwhile, while the so-called "Siege of Paris" protests began early last week pockets of farmers had been blocking smaller French roads since January 18.
The French government also met protester demands to drop its plans to cut diesel tax breaks for agricultural use.
Rural and agriculture issues have dogged European lawmakers for several years and are predicted to feature heavily in EU elections due to kick-off later this year.
Local farmers also staged protests in Belgium last week and in other countries, like Germany, Romania and Spain, more recently.
However, the biggest impact has been seen in the Netherlands where the Farmer-citizen movement, formed in 2019 to fight plans to reduce nitrogen emissions and livestock numbers, won a slew of Senate seats in the 2023 national elections.
France is the EU's biggest and most powerful agricultural producer and a Parisian pushback was blamed for unravelling EU-Australia free trade agreement negotiations last October.
