BCG trial day to put pulses under the microscope

Growing pulses on variable soil types, new lentil varieties, disease ratings, frost tolerance and yields will all be topics for discussion at this year's Birchip Cropping Group trials review day on February 23.
Agriculture Victoria pulse specialist Jason Brand will be one of the speakers at the members only event at the Birchip Leisure Centre.
Dr Brand said he expected particular interest in the work in growing pulses on variable soils.
"I'll reflect on some of the (trial) results from Gerang and Pyramid Hill," Dr Brand said.
"The results from Gerang really highlighted the yield stability that crops like faba beans compared with all other pulses in this west Wimmera zone have on the variable sand and duplex soil types, but there is hope for other pulses as constraints are addressed through agronomic and breeding solutions."
"Similar observations were made at Pyramid Hill with constrained clay soil that was sodic and saline at depth, highlighting future opportunities for lentils and peas in this region."
Other topics covered on the day will include farmer and adviser experiences, grid sampling at a paddock scale, silicon in wheat and lentils, long coleoptile for moisture management and crop disease research.
There will also be discussions on the management of two weeds that are becoming increasingly problematic through the Wimmera-Mallee in Rosinweed and Star of Bethlehem, insects in harvest weed seed control systems, vetch for risk mitigation in dry times, soil microbial indicators, slug and snail management, Septoria and cereal disease update, the latest cereal varieties and protein mapping experiences.
Meanwhile BCG has also welcomed a new board member in experienced agricultural leader Brett Hosking, who farms at Quambatook in the Victorian Mallee.
Mr Hosking said he was delighted to come onboard with the group.
"The opportunity to become a BCG board member is a chance to contribute using the skills I've acquired over the years," Mr Hosking said.
"We all contribute to our community where we are able and with extensive board experience, I hope to add value at board level."
"What I like about BCG is that it is community led, locally led and community oriented."
"Over time that community has expanded but it's that grass roots approach that has always appealed to me in groups I've been involved with."
He said he hoped BCG would continue to provide valuable advice to growers over a range of topics.
"Modern farmers need to be more adaptable than ever."
"On any given day a farmer may perform the role of mechanic, international commodity trader,
or any other role which needs to be picked up on that day, so having good advice from groups such as BCG is vital to support them to grow and prosper."
He said he hoped BCG would continue to evolve to meet the needs of its members.
"Farmers are fast learners and adopters of technology and BCG's challenge is remaining ahead of the curve."
"I'd also like to support BCG's delivery of tailored events, there is a lot on and farmers are required to be selective in which events they attend."
"The number of attendees may be less but that does not mean these events are any less valuable."
He forecast climate change and rising input costs as two of the big challenges for growers in the years ahead.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.