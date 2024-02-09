National frog count notches one million

A national citizen science project has recorded a major milestone, with the one millionth frog added to the FrogID database.
The Spalding's Rocket Frog was nabbed near Cloncurry, Qld, by volunteer Dr Elliot Leach, who heard the frog's call from more than 100 metres away.
FrogID lead scientist Dr Jodi Rowley, who verified the finding, said the sound is "unmistakeable".
"It only calls during the wet season from Litchfield National Park in the northwest of the NT to far northwest Queensland near the Gulf of Carpentaria," Dr Rowley said.
"Elliot Leach's submission is also the first FrogID submission from the area, effectively increasing FrogID's spatial coverage to 36.5% of continental Australia."
Amphibian scientists and ecologists around the globe have reached out to congratulate the team at the Australian Museum, with hopes the dataset will inform approaches to science, policy decisions and the environment into the future.
FrogID was launched in 2017 and only hit half a million verified records in December 2021.
New species such as the screaming tree frog and the slender bleating tree frog have been identified thanks to the work of the team analysing submissions.
The project's free app combines GPS technology with the audio recordings made by members of the public to improve the amount and accuracy of frog data across Australia.
Dr Rowley said the milestone was a testament to the work of citizen scientists and volunteers.
"FrogID has changed attitudes towards frogs and created opportunities for communities, schools and families to learn, participate and contribute towards the research and conservation of Australia's unique amphibians," Dr Rowley said.
"It is inspiring and encouraging to see such interest in our precious frogs."
