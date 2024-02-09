Farm Online
National frog count notches one million

By Dakota Tait
February 10 2024 - 6:30am
A Spaldings Rocket Frog tipped the FrogID database past the million mark. Picture by Elliot Leach.
A national citizen science project has recorded a major milestone, with the one millionth frog added to the FrogID database.

Dakota Tait

Agricultural Digital Journalist

