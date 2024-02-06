Big apple portfolio ripe for the picking

An apple portfolio covering almost 430ha across South Australia is up for grabs, offering buyers a big opportunity to break into horticulture.
The Duxton Apples portfolio includes three separate landholdings. Loxton and Monarto are freehold assets, while Nangwarry is leased until June 2040.
213ha is planted across Loxton and Nangwarry, including 95ha under net.
Storage and processing is handle at Monarto, with 1,600sqm of cold storage across seven cool rooms.
The 429.96ha portfolio comprises a mix of varieties, including 60 per cent Pink Lady, 25pc Granny Smith and 15pc Gala.
It also accounts for 25pc of the state's apple production, with more than 20,000 bins produced in 2023.
CBRE Agribusiness' Angus Bills and John Harrison are managing the sale, and expect interest largely from existing SA growers looking to expand or interstate operations looking to diversify.
"The portfolio features the characteristics of a highly productive irrigated tree crop enterprise," Mr Bills said.
"[It benefits] from scale, fertile soils, operational efficiency, idyllic climate and desirable location.
"There is scope to increase plantings by developing unplanted land of approximately 50ha, this ability will be attractive to buyers to increase the scale of the offering and enhance production."
The portfolio is being offered initially for sale in one-line or individually with a sale and leaseback opportunity available and terms to be negotiated.
Expressions of interest are open until March 14.
