Big apple portfolio ripe for the picking

February 6 2024 - 7:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
The portfolio comprises a mix of varieties, including Pink Lady, Granny Smith and Gala. Picture supplied.
An apple portfolio covering almost 430ha across South Australia is up for grabs, offering buyers a big opportunity to break into horticulture.

