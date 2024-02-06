Utes help deliver record January car sales

The Ford Ranger was Australia's top selling car in January with sales of 4747.
It was followed by the Toyota HiLux on 4092 sales, Toyota Landcruiser (2541), Isuzu Ute D-Max (2541) and Toyota RAV4 (2211).
The strong performance of the new car market has continued into 2024 with record January sales of 89,782 new vehicles.
This is 5.8 per cent more than January 2023 and breaking the previous January record of 88,551 set in 2018.
Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries chief executive Tony Weber said 2023's demand for new vehicles had continued into 2024 with many businesses and families taking ownership of a new vehicle in January, but there were concerns for the outlook of 2024 given current economic conditions.
The record January result was underpinned by continued customer preference for SUV and light commercial vehicles. SUVs accounted for 55.5pc of sales while light commercials were 22.9pc. Passenger vehicles made up 18.3pc of sales.
Low emission vehicles remained popular, with hybrids, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles making up 17.4pc of sales, while battery electric vehicles represented 5.4pc.
Toyota was the overall market leader in January with recorded sales of 17,903, leading Mazda with a margin of 9738 vehicle sales and 10.8 market share points.
Mazda recorded 8165 January sales, followed by Ford (6624), Hyundai (6162) and Mitsubishi (5911).
Sales in Western Australia increased by 25.4pc compared with January 2023. Queensland was up 5.4pct; South Australia by 3.7pc; Victoria by 6.3pc and NSW by 1.2pc. Northern Territory recorded an increase of 11.6pc while sales in the ACT decreased by 7.5pct compared with January 2023. Tasmania also recorded a decrease of 1.1pc.
The January 2024 market of 89,782 new vehicle sales is an increase of 4909 vehicle sales or 5.8pc against January 2023 (84,873). There were 25 selling days in January 2024 compared to 24 in January 2023 and this resulted in an increase of 54.9 vehicle sales per day.
The passenger vehicle market was down by 168 vehicle sales (-1.0pc) over the same month last year; the sports utility market was up by 3132 vehicle sales (6.7pc); the light commercial market was up by 2055 vehicle sales (11.1pc) and the heavy commercial vehicle market is down by 110 vehicle sales (-3.6pc) versus January 2023.
