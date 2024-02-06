Farmers join rally against renewables in Canberra

Several hundred protesters have staged a demonstration outside Parliament House in Canberra to call for a suspension of renewable energy projects and a Senate inquiry into their "economic, social and environmental costs."
The National Rally Against Reckless Renewables, attended mainly by farmers, conservationists and residents of communities directly impacted by the projects, also heard demands for the current ban on nuclear power to be lifted.
Event coordinator Sandra Bourke, from Hawks Nest in New South Wales, said she wanted to stop "generations of damage" to agricultural land from the construction of solar and wind farms, including offshore in the Hunter and Illawarra regions.
"Yes, we need to phase out (fossil fuels) but we can do better than this," Ms Bourke, who admitted some 'cookers' and 'extreme greens' were also in attendance, said.
The groups have demanded that a Senate inquiry explore the "technical feasibility" of renewable energy and transmission lines.
They expressed particular concern about the prospect of the clearing of arable land and compulsory land acquisition for renewable projects.
Several federal coalition politicians were on a long roll call of speakers at the event, including Barnaby Joyce and Matt Canavan.
It was held to coincide with the first sitting day of parliament for 2024.
Nationals leader David Littleproud said regional Australia was bearing the brunt of renewable projects and called on the federal government to reveal "how much agricultural land is earmarked" for development.
"Where is it earmarked and when will the projects be forced onto local communities?" he said.
"We also need to know how much these projects will cost taxpayers and what are the protection rights of property owners?"
Australia's 85,000 farmers are waiting for the federal government to finalise a range of environmental protection and emissions reductions policies, including the agriculture and land sectoral plan, to help meet its national renewable electricity target of 82% by 2030 and net zero by 2050 targets.
Meanwhile, Victorian mixed sheep and grains farmer Ben Duxson attended the rally and claimed "no one in our area" wants anything to do with wind farms, solar or transmission lines, "because we are farmers of food and fibre, not energy."
A spokesperson for Energy and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen said the regions "have always powered Australia" and had the most to gain from the green transition.
"Our government is helping them seize the opportunity," he said.
"While we respect everyone's right to protest, we won't accept the Opposition's attempt to whip up a scare campaign on Australia's energy transition after their decade of denial and delay undermined our energy security and affordability."
Meanwhile, Farmers for Climate Action launched polling at Parliament House on Monday of 687 residents across Central Queensland, the Hunter and Illawarra that showed 28 per cent believed tourism and renewable energy (21 per cent) presented the best opportunities for regional growth over the next 20 years.
It also showed 39 per cent of respondents believed the largest threats to farming was increasing climate-related natural disasters, spiralling input costs (17 per cent) and seven per cent renewable energy projects.
Tuesday's demonstration also follows the release of a community engagement review report last Friday that recommended a rating system for developers be introduced to help rid the renewable industry of cowboys and improved community consultation and complaint handling mechanisms be considered.
Energy Infrastructure Commissioner Andrew Dyer said the "prospecting" nature of some energy projects had created "uncertainty and anxiety" in rural communities and a general distrust of pole and wire transmission, wind and solar development companies.
He also suggested both the federal and state governments must take a greater hand in project management, improve planning and regulation and help the industry improve its image.
with AAP
