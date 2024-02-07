Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Vehicle standard to bring Australia up to speed with other major economies

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
Updated February 7 2024 - 4:58pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The federal government's preferred model for the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard has been released. Picture file
The federal government's preferred model for the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard has been released. Picture file

The final design of a New Vehicle Efficiency Standard for Australia has been released, with the federal government saying it will deliver more cars that are cheaper to run and give motorists more choice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.