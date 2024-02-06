Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

ASX keeps pressure on AACo over alleged leaks to Joe Lewis

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
February 7 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian Securities Exchange has asked Australian Agricultural Company more questions after its majority shareholder's guilty pleas on US court indictments. File photo.
The Australian Securities Exchange has asked Australian Agricultural Company more questions after its majority shareholder's guilty pleas on US court indictments. File photo.

Its largest shareholder, British billionaire, Joe Lewis, has pleaded guilty to insider trading charges, but the Australian Agricultural Company is insisting there was nothing unusual going on back in its boardroom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.