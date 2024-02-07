Farm Online
Home/Beef

Supercharged lineup for Meat Business Women conference

February 7 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian Meat Business Women national conference will be held in Melbourne this year. Picture MBW.
The Australian Meat Business Women national conference will be held in Melbourne this year. Picture MBW.

The Australian Meat Business Women national conference is returning this year after a hiatus in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.