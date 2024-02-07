Supercharged lineup for Meat Business Women conference

The Australian Meat Business Women national conference is returning this year after a hiatus in 2023.
The conference will centre around the Meat Business Women's global campaign, #ThePowerOfYou, which aims to empower individuals and drive inclusivity in the meat industry.
The conference will take place at the Hyatt Place, Melbourne Essendon Fields on Wednesday 20 March.
Award-winning founder of She Lion Group and Walk Fearlessly Pty Ltd, and the Director of Employee Strategy and Experience at Gilbert and Tobin Lawyers, Kate Dillon, will deliver a pragmatic session concentrated on mastering your brand, clarifying your goals, and leveraging your unique value to seize opportunities.
Attendees will benefit from a practical and insightful workshop hosted by facilitator, Michelle Redfern, a leader in gender equality and diversity, on how women can reach their full potential by deeply understanding leadership and the skills they need to develop and demonstrate.
There will be an engaging panel on diversity in leadership together with a presentation from Sue McCluskey - Australia's representative for Australian Agriculture under the government's Global Agriculture Leadership Initiative.
The conference concludes with the presentation of our One to Watch Award aimed at progressing women in the meat industry. The awards spotlight the incredible women in the meat industry and the winner receives $5000 to support their growth and development.
Nominations are now open and close at 5pm on Friday 23 February. Visit the Meat Business Women's awards webpage for more details.
