Neonicotinoid decision looms after five year regulator review

The nation's pesticides regulator will announce within months whether neonicotinoid products should continue to be registered or banned for agricultural use in Australia.
The recommendations of the five-year-long Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority review were already highly-anticipated by local farmers but they will now take on greater meaning following a decision by the French government to stop overseas imports produced using pesticides banned in the EU bloc.
In a speech late last week, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said imports of fruits and vegetables coming from outside the EU that had been treated with some neonicotinoid pesiticides, including thiacloprid, would be halted.
However, the chemicals are widely-used across the Australian agriculture sector, including as a seed-coating for canola, cereals such as wheat, barley, oats, rice and corn, cotton, forage pasture and brassicas, lentils, lupins, pulses and field peas.
Neonicotinoid products are also approved as foliar sprays for cotton and for a range of horticultural uses, including fruit trees, vegetables, flowers and ornamental plants, and as a sheep dip.
Their use is currently subject to stringent management protocols and restrictions in the US, Canada and EU.
Neonicotinoids products under APVMA review include imidacloprid, clothianidin, thiamethoxam, thiacloprid, acetamiprid and dinotefuran.
A federal government spokesman confirmed the proposed regulatory decisions for the individual actives are expected to be rolled-out between August 2024 and June 2025.
The announcements will be followed by a three-month public consultation period before a final regulatory decision is made.
All neonicotinoids registered for use in Australia have previously been through the APVMA's chemical risk assessment process, however the 2019 review was triggered by the "identification of new environmental risks."
The spokesman said that while the government supports a diversity of agricultural practices and "safe and judicious" pesticide use, it was also committed to "strengthening the competitiveness and productivity" of Australia's agriculture sector.
"Australia's primary producers are amongst the world's most innovative and are continually improving their practices and adopting new technologies, including measures to reduce reliance on synthetic chemical products," he said.
"The Australian Government also encourages collaboration and coordination of investment through its partnerships with Australia's Rural Research and Development Corporations (RDCs) to increase opportunities for trade, adoption of sustainable farming practises and agricultural best practice."
He also said that while some agricultural chemicals used in Australia face a potential EU ban, "individual EU countries may and do still allow for continued safe use through specific exemptions."
Meanwhile, French farmers removed roadblocks from across motorways last week, following two weeks of protests that spread across Europe, after securing the import ban, along with a range of other support measures, from government.
A deep concern for French farmers had been competing against imported products that used neonicotinoid insecticides banned in the bloc.
According to Department of Trade data, Australia's biggest agriculture export to France in 2022 was $674 million worth of oil seed and oleaginous fruits.
Meanwhile, Farmonline reported earlier this week that the grains industry is monitoring the political situation in France to see if it will evolve to have a tangible impact on exports to the EU, particularly the lucrative canola trade and the use of neonicotinoid seed treatments, given they had been banned through the EU.
Grain Producers Australia research and development spokesperson Andrew Weidemann said local producers had already seen European regulations exert an undue influence on Australian production systems, with requirements such as the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC).
