Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Neonicotinoid decision looms after five year regulator review

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated February 7 2024 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canola is Australia's biggest grain export to the European Union. Picture by Shutterstock.
Canola is Australia's biggest grain export to the European Union. Picture by Shutterstock.

The nation's pesticides regulator will announce within months whether neonicotinoid products should continue to be registered or banned for agricultural use in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Reporter

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.