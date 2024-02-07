On the road to better effluent management

Effluent is an unavoidable byproduct when livestock are transported by road, but a new code of conduct is now in place to manage this issue.
It's a challenge which has plagued the industry for years, particularly as urban sprawl brings cities and suburbs closer to abattoirs - increasing the frequency of infringement notices to transport companies for effluent spillage.
Graeme Hoare, Compliance Manager at Martins Stock Haulage and Chair of the Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association's Driver and Animal Welfare Committee, has taken up the mantle to address this pressing issue.
"The trucking industry of the livestock sector had a problem - we had to fix it," Mr Hoare said.
The Effluent Code was created by producers and transport operators working closely with the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator. It blends industry knowledge and experience to outline measures across the entire land transport journey, from preparing livestock for transit to unloading them at the destination, providing a chain of responsibility during livestock transport.
"The Effluent Code is not just a set of guidelines but a comprehensive strategy to ensure the wellbeing of livestock, drivers, and all road users," Mr Hoare said.
"It's a reminder that effluent management is more than a matter of compliance - it's a collective responsibility impacting the sustainability and safety of the entire livestock transportation industry."
Producers have a vested interest in effluent management for three main reasons.
Managing water and feed intake prior to consignment is an important part of pre-transport livestock preparation.
It differs depending on the commercial requirements of the supply chain, seasonal conditions, feeding regimes and journey plans.
Producers should check these requirements with the receiver and transporter to manage effluent.
Consider limiting feed intake (particularly lush green pasture) prior to transport and provide access to adequate dry roughage. If livestock are fed prior to transport, dry feed or hay will likely result in less effluent and a smoother journey for all involved.
As well as ensuring animals are fit to load, it's important to prepare a safe loading environment.
This includes providing safe loading ramps, adequate lighting and well-designed gates for a safe, more efficient loading process.
Additionally, producers should be mindful of the wellbeing of drivers, especially during delays.
"While they don't need to provide a three-course meal, ensuring drivers have access to shade or basic amenities can make a significant difference," Mr Hoare said.
Understanding transport regulations is crucial as well.
"Drivers operate under strict fatigue management laws, and delays can disrupt their schedules, affecting road safety and animal welfare," Mr Hoare said.
Another tip for producers when it comes to safe transport of their livestock is to choose the right transporter.
Look for transport operators with TruckSafe accreditation. TruckSafe provides a best practice standard for trucking operators when transporting livestock and underpins industry programs such as Meat Standards Australia and Livestock Production Assurance to maintain supply chain integrity.
