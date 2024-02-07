Jobs and Skills Australia considers dedicated Ag Visa

A government agency looking to solve worker shortages across agriculture and the food-supply chain is investigating if a low-skill, lower-paid agricultural visa could be the solution.
With workforce shortages continuing to plague the vegetable sector, chief executive of peak body AUSVEG Michael Coote said the industry "would welcome any suitable workforce solutions" that could meet the specific and varied needs of individual farming businesses.
His comments follow news that an agricultural sector struggling to get products from paddock to plate could qualify for a lower-paid essential worker visa under the federal government's planned new three-tier migrant visa worker scheme.
Acting Jobs and Skills Australia commissioner David Turvey said while the government agency had yet to complete a special capacity study for the food supply chain it was possible that agriculture's "genuine need" could be solved through migration.
"There's definitely some lower skill roles, lower-paid roles where we might think an industry agreement is the way to do it, so that's definitely something we'd be looking at," he said in a media interview.
"So the idea here is that the government articulates a framework where with industry, so unions and business in this sector collectively agree to a plan for migration in those lower-paid roles, and that then informs the way the visa processing works."
The capacity study was requested last year by the now disbanded Agriculture Department's Agricultural Workforce Working Group, a tripartite of government, union and industry representatives.
Labor scrapped the former government's Ag Visa, which was open to a suite of ASEAN nations and had the backing of the industry, after the 2022 election and instead doubled down on the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility program.
However, while the government delivered thousands of new PALM workers in rapid time after taking office, the numbers have since steadied while still short of requirements for an agriculture sector traditionally over-reliant on seasonal migrant workers.
AUSVEG has previously called on the government to introduce an alternative 'harvest visa' to partner with countries beyond the Pacific to cover seasonal shortages.
In a submission to a 2022 PALM inquiry, it wrote that the horticulture sector was short in excess of 10,000 workers at the time and "consideration needs to be given as to whether the Pacific alone can provide these workers."
It also said workers from Asian countries have proved "invaluable" on horticulture farms and would provide "critical short-term relief to businesses."
Mr Coote also pointed to an AUSVEG survey of growers last year that found 70 per cent were experiencing difficulties sourcing enough workers across the spectrum of full-time, part-time, skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled positions.
"Given the diversity of the vegetable industry and its requirements, a suite of workforce solutions is needed to make it easier for vegetable growing businesses to engage the workers they need," he told FarmOnline.
"And which helps alleviate the ongoing shortages and associated pressures that have many growers considering scaling back production, or leaving the industry entirely."
A JSA spokesman said the capacity study will "draw together analysis into the supply and demand, both current and future, for agriculture workers."
"It will specifically test the adequacy of the current pipelines for workers into the sector, including education and training," he said.
The study will also assess opportunities for existing workers in other sectors to transfer their skills.
Meanwhile, Labor is intent on cleaning up a PALM system riddled with examples of worker exploitation and abuse and sometimes horrendous worker conditions as detailed in a recent federal parliamentary inquiry.
However, despite worker shortages having eased in some pockets of the sector recently, industry have warned that new PALM guidelines forcing employers to offer a minimum of 30 hours per week, every week, from July 1 and 'stand-down' rules where employees are to be paid when unable to harvest, despite the seasonal nature of employment, could force an "exodus" of employers from the program.
Nationals leader David Littleproud said a future Coalition government would reinstate the Ag visa.
"This is where this was stuffed up. We believe the scrapping of the Ag visa has cost a lot of farmers a lot of money," he said.
"The Pacific scheme at best can get 42,000 workers and that is competing with aged care and child care. That is not enough and the Ag visa was there to take up the shortfall."
He added that the new stand-down rules could result in workers from nine Pacific Island countries and Timor-Leste participating in the PALM scheme permanently receiving better pay conditions in some circumstances than Australian farm workers.
"It has left everyone high and dry. This is why JSA is saying we might need an Ag visa with other countries," he said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has previously said the government would rely on PALM as a bridging mechanism while it ramped-up skills and training, with programs such as fee-free TAFE, targeting labour shortages in key industries to build up local workforces.
However, a potentially crippling issue for the PALM scheme plan is Pacific leaders late last year revealing considerations of capping the number of unskilled workers it contributes to avoid domestic labour shortages.
Recent Australia Institute analysis found the number of people from Tonga on PALM visas, for example, was equivalent to nine per cent of the nation's working age population.
It also found PALM workers made up 10 per cent of the entire agricultural workforce usually resident in Australia, and 23 per cent of the meat processing workforce.
The federal government was contacted for comment but did not respond prior to deadline.
However, it has consistently said it views the PALM program as an important soft diplomacy tool to help curb the influence of China within the Pacific as well as a short-term fix for worker shortages.
