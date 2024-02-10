Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Big opportunities for seed to grow bush food industry

By Liv Casben
February 10 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UQ research found there are opportunities for wattleseeds as a major ingredient in food. (HANDOUT/UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND)
UQ research found there are opportunities for wattleseeds as a major ingredient in food. (HANDOUT/UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND)

A traditional bush food with huge nutritional benefits could also provide big opportunities to Indigenous communities according to new research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.