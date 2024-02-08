Pushing for more supermarket beef price transparency could backfire

More transparency around the prices supermarkets charge for beef and lamb might ultimately be bad news for producers, retail experts have warned.
Some producers are also saying it is more government policy than supermarket strategy that is negatively affecting competition for their product.
As a number of inquiries and reviews into supermarket food pricing play out, debate in the livestock business is becoming complex.
Some corners are demanding far more government intervention, including mandatory price reporting and mandatory codes of conduct, saying the discrepancy between what consumers are charged and what farmers are paid has to be addressed.
Others say market forces should not be interfered with.
Retail and consumer behaviour expert Professor Gary Mortimer, from the Queensland University of Technology, said the only likely legal outcome of the Senate inquiry into supermarket prices would be around price transparency.
That might mean forcing supermarkets to publish the cost price and retail sale price of products they buy.
However, years of legal debate would likely follow should a government decide to adopt new legislation to that effect, he said.
"Naturally, a business does not want to let competitors know the intricacies of these contracts," he said.
"What something like that might also do is lead to greater pressure on suppliers - supermarkets may start to say 'give us the same deal you gave our competitor.'"
Prof Mortimer said despite the political rhetoric, an inquiry would not force prices down.
His comments were backed by beef industry stalwart Richard Rains, and also the Australian Meat Industry Council.
"It might be a case of 'be careful what you wish for'. If governments step in with more regulation around transparency at one point of the supply chain, it might be they start to apply the same to the production end," Mr Rains said.
AMIC's Patrick Hutchinson said if market traceability and everyone having information was the end goal, what about information about how much livestock had been bred throughout the year?
Meanwhile, livestock producer submissions to the Senate inquiry have also touched on the idea that government policies, such as the phase-out of live sheep exports, were distorting markets.
Western Australian producer Richard Metcalfe said many live sheep ships to the Middle East also carried a component of live cattle.
"This is one of the few sources of competition to the supermarkets," he said.
Victorian lamb producer Charles de Fegely said the biggest threat his business faced was the massive increase in costs.
"Some of these are influenced by the government - in particular labour, insurance and energy prices," he said.
"And the greatest factors that could enhance our business are better roads and communications.
"Our freight costs have increased due to damage to trucks freighting lambs to slaughter from the poor state of our roads.
"The gain from increased genetic performance is lost through poor communication which prevents us from adopting some of the new developments in information technology like facial recognition."
