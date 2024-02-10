Farm Online
ICMJ a guaranteed return on investment, says Cattle Australia chair

February 10 2024 - 2:00pm
Agriculture fund manager and newly appointed Cattle Australia chair Garry Edwards.
If you asked agriculture fund manager and newly appointed Cattle Australia Chair Garry Edwards about the best investment he has made in his career, you might be surprised by the answer.

