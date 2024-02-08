Farm Online
Departure tax hike legislation introduced, biosecurity the beneficiary.

JG
By Jason Gregory
February 8 2024 - 5:22pm
Picture by supplied.

Legislation to charge passengers departing Australia an additional $10 a head has been introduced into parliament.

