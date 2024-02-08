Departure tax hike legislation introduced, biosecurity the beneficiary.

Legislation to charge passengers departing Australia an additional $10 a head has been introduced into parliament.
The proposed increase in the passenger movement charge from $60 to $70 was announced in the 2023-24 federal budget as part of the government's new $1 billion annual long-term sustainable biosecurity funding model package.
The departure tax hike, the first since 2017, will come into effect on July 1 if passed and will generate an additional $520 million over the next three years.
The money will be used to help cover the sustainable funding model's increased taxpayer contribution of about $350m a year, or 44 per cent of the overall budget.
While importers, as "risk creators", will contribute about $390 million a year, or around 48 per cent of the total biosecurity costs. The increase of around $72m a year came into effect on July 1 last year.
The government said cost recovery revenue from importers was about $210m as year-to-date to February 5, with the new settings already collecting an additional $26m.
However, while the departure tax hike drew criticism from the tourism sector, it is a new biosecurity protection levy placed on all domestic agricultural, fisheries and forestry producers, as "beneficeries" of the biosecurity system, that has been most hotly-debated.
The levy, to commence on July 1 this year, will be set at the equivalent of 10 per cent of 2020-21 levy rates, and raise a predicted $47.5m a year, or six per cent of new biosecurity budget.
The government said costs recovered from importers and producers will be spent directly on biosecurity.
However, Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said the additional funds collected - broadly in line with the rise of inflation - through the passenger movement charge increase would be used on a range of measures, including biosecurity and the Australian Border Force.
"All Australians benefit from a strong border," she said in a second reading of the Bill.
"Border revenue collection measures, such as the collection of the passenger movement charge, play an important role in advancing Australia's economic interests and helping to fund our critical border protection services, such as customs, immigration and biosecurity,"
The passenger movement charge is imposed on persons departing Australia for another country and is usually collected by the carrier, such as an airline, at the time that a ticket is sold, and that amount is remitted by the carrier to the Department of Home Affairs.
