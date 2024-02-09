Rare opportunity to buy one of SA's iconic grazing giants

One of south-eastern South Australia's most iconic grazing properties is on the market.
The Giles family's Crower and Fellwood properties at Lucindale across a combined 1870 hectares (4621 acres) have amazing history but still remains a grazing powerhouse with five pivot irrigators and high rainfall.
Agents have told buyers the sale offers a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of history and quality agricultural land in the tightly held area of Conmurra.
Crower and Fellwood are situated about 16km south-west of Lucindale.
The properties can be purchased as a whole or as individual holdings.
Expressions of interest close on March 8 and no suggested price range has been listed for the sale
After being founded in the 1850's, Crower and Fellwood continue to produce award-winning prime lamb, wool and beef.
Crower's two-storey heritage-listed homestead is a local landmark and is part of the sale.
It was built for John, William and Malcolm Mcinnes who took on the Crower sheep run in 1859.
Within six years, the Mcinnes' brothers famously turned an already formidable pastoral run into a 1.2 million acre giant.
They built a massive four-stand stone woolshed which shore more than 40,000 sheep annually at its peak to rival the output of the super-wealthy Victorian squatters across the border.
Constructed in 1864, the woolshed is said to be still in good workable condition.
The government of the day encouraged the pastoralists to invest in their holdings which is how both the woolshed and the Crower's stately homestead came into being.
At the time of its construction in 1865, the homestead was described as a "magnificently constructed nine roomed double storey, slate roofed stone homestead, four bedrooms with dressing room adjacent main bedroom, pantry, office, detached laundry and three store rooms".
In 1888, when much of the Crower run had been resumed, the remainder was bought by the Feuerheerdt brothers.
The Feuerheerdts introduced a Romney Marsh stud (Australia's second) and shearing machinery to the district in 1905.
Today the Giles family runs 4800 cross-bred ewes, 150 Poll Dorset stud ewes, 6000 prime lambs and 380 cattle across the properties.
In 2002 the veranda was restored, the bathroom was updated in 2005 and then in 2010 the kitchen was renovated and in more recent times it has been the cellar and pitched ceiling which has come in for some treatment.
Agents from Elders Real Estate say the properties receive annual average rainfall of between 600-650mm.
There are three water licences totalling 1371 megalitres sourced from shallow under aquifer supplying five pivots across a total irrigated area of 206ha (509 acres).
Other improvements include two shearing sheds and multiple cattle and undercover sheep yards plus various other shedding.
Agent say the high ground red loams to productive grey loams "have the ability to almost instantly respond to opening rains".
Soils also include deep black to dark grey friable clay over limestone at varying depths.
Agents say the stock water system and fencing are "excellent".
Fellwood features a three-bedroom home needing some work and a smaller three-bedroom cottage
Fellwood has a six-stand shearing shed, sheep yards with good loading ramp, two hay sheds, machinery/implement shed and four-bedroom shearing quarters on mains power.
For more information contact Grant Schubert from Elders Real Estate on 0429 077033.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.