Lack of 'red tape' in Australian agriculture a major draw for Irish farmer

By Barry Murphy
February 10 2024 - 6:00pm
Dairy farmer Brian Corr has plans to milk 600 crossbred dairy cows at Moyarra, Gippsland. Picture by Barry Murphy
A lack of "red tape" in Australian agriculture was one of the biggest draws which encouraged Irish farmer Brian Corr to relocate to Gippsland.

