North-east farm for sale with its own graded landing strip

Two adjoining cropping properties have been offered for sale either together or separately near Euroa in the north east.
Bellean takes in 135 hectares (334 acres) on a triangle-shaped block at Molka priced at $1.4 million.
At that price, the suggested return for the owner is around $4192 per acre.
Adjacent to that block is Woods on 59.5ha (147 acres) listed for sale at $665,000, or around $4524 per acre.
Unusually Bellean comes with its own graded airstrip, but both properties have been offered as cropping or grazing opportunities.
Bellean is on two titles about 10 minutes from Euroa.
Agents suggest the property offers the opportunity to start your own farm, expand your current operations, or build your dream home.
Other than the 1.2km airstrip, it also hosts a two-stand raised board shearing shed.
The sheep yards contain three-way draft, drenching race and loading ramp.
The machinery shed has been fitted with 16 solar panels.
It also has a large silo and Ringlock boundary fences.
The block fronts a bitumen road.
Stock water is provided by five dams plus a 13,500L rainwater tank.
Accommodation on the block is provided by an insulated off the grid hut with gas hot water, air conditioning and stove top.
Power is provided by solar panels.
Woods is currently divided into two paddocks with small sheep handling facilities.
Woods is being offered as a separate entity or with Bellean.
For more information contact the agent from Nutrien Harcourts - Brad Gleeson on 0417 810811.
