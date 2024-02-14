Strong signs La Nina may be back by September

Beyond that, the most interesting possible development is for a La Nina to return later in the year. This unexpected development is becoming increasingly likely. The 30-day running mean of the Southern Oscillation Index is around -7, which is at the bottom of the neutral range after a strong plunge into the negative in the past two weeks. Consequently, an El Nino advisory remains in place. Almost all the models forecast a continuation of the El Nino event into early March but expect it to rapidly weaken thereafter.