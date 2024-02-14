Strong signs La Nina may be back by September

In the coming months, there is unlikely to be any notable change in rainfall patterns moving into early to mid-autumn with generally average rainfall occurring across much of south east Australia but a high level of variability persisting. It is also likely that there will be some isolated pockets of heavy rainfall occasionally mixed in with this pattern.
Despite this potentially slightly wetter outlook, autumn temperatures are likely to remain above average and the combination of higher temperatures and higher moisture levels may see the storm season remain relatively active at times, particularly into the first half of autumn when the upper atmosphere begins to cool down again.
It will then become important to monitor any upper systems moving into south east Australia during the March/April period as the above average sea surface temperatures, in particular, can correlate well for increased coastal rainfall during the autumn period with a slightly higher than normal potential for the development of east coast lows.
Beyond that, the most interesting possible development is for a La Nina to return later in the year. This unexpected development is becoming increasingly likely. The 30-day running mean of the Southern Oscillation Index is around -7, which is at the bottom of the neutral range after a strong plunge into the negative in the past two weeks. Consequently, an El Nino advisory remains in place. Almost all the models forecast a continuation of the El Nino event into early March but expect it to rapidly weaken thereafter.
Neutral conditions become the most likely category in the April to July period. After that a neutral or a La Nina development are equally likely but by September, La Nina becomes the most probable category, with a likelihood about 60 per cent increasing to 70pc later into spring. Although such a development is by no means certain, it has become the most likely outcome at that time and will be closely monitored.
A return to a La Nina so soon after three consecutive such events in 2021-2023 is unusual, but it has major ramifications for eastern Australia rainfall in the later months of 2024. In the majority of years, (but not all), a spring La Nina means above average rainfall for the eastern states and south east South Australia.
However, the influence of the Indian Ocean Dipole is also important at that time and current projections here are a little unclear. Another factor of influence, the SSTs around the continent look like remaining warmer than normal generally for much of the coming year, increasing but only marginally the chance of above average rainfall along the coast and adjacent ranges.
