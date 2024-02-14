Farm Online
Strong signs La Nina may be back by September

By Don White, Weatherwatch
February 14 2024 - 12:00pm
In the coming months, there is unlikely to be any notable change in rainfall patterns moving into early to mid-autumn with generally average rainfall occurring across much of south east Australia but a high level of variability persisting. It is also likely that there will be some isolated pockets of heavy rainfall occasionally mixed in with this pattern.

