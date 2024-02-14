Toowoomba-based manufacturer Agridry sold

One of Australia's most respected agricultural manufacturing businesses Agridry has a new owner.
The assets of Toowoomba, Qld, based business Agridry, have been acquired by the Forbes, NSW, business, Morrison Industries, with the transfer of ownership happening in February.
Agridry was established in 1976 and has been a leader in Australian manufactured drying and aeration equipment, with a focus on product development resulting in quality dryers for markets including grain, almonds, pulses, nuts, wood chip and other commodity products.
Names like Predator, Goliath, Tundra, Kinetic and Tanami are well established and well-known Agridry brands across Australia's agricultural regions.
The former owner of Agridry, Adam Montgomery, said that while he had some reluctance in selling the business, he was delighted that a family business such as Morrison Industries would guide the company through the next phase of its business activity, as AgriDry closes in on its fifty years of operation.
Mr Montgomery has led an innovative approach to the business since taking over ownership in 2011, resulting in a broad suite of registered designs and intellectual property being created.
Mr Montgomery will leave Agridry to concentrate on his other established business interests.
Morrison Industries managing director and owner Steven Morrison said that Morrison Industries had wanted to expand their activities into the grain drying market for some time and the acquisition of Agridry fulfilled this objective.
The Forbes-based business presently manufactures silos under the HE Silos brand.
Mr Montgomery said the two activities of silos and dryers would complement each other and gave the company a broader customer offer.
Mr Morrison said that the Toowoomba manufacturing site would remain as the key location for the dryer operation and the business would continue to be run by the present management and supported by existing staff.
Given improved weather conditions in most growing regions across Australia, Agridry products are continuing to receive significant buyer interest for the year ahead.
The sale was conducted by Lloyds Business Brokers, with Lloyds agricultural adviser Wayne Fischer and Lloyds managing director Garry Stephensen handling the sale process.
