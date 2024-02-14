Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

Toowoomba-based manufacturer Agridry sold

February 14 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toowoomba-based AgriDry, which manufactures products including the Predator mobile grain dryer, has been sold. Picture supplied
Toowoomba-based AgriDry, which manufactures products including the Predator mobile grain dryer, has been sold. Picture supplied

One of Australia's most respected agricultural manufacturing businesses Agridry has a new owner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.