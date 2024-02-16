Robot arm set to automate banana 'de-handing' process

Scientists are developing a prototype robot arm that is set to make the processing of large bunches of bananas more efficient.
Aimed at delivering significant efficiencies for the estimated $600 million banana industry, the robotic arm will be matched with computer vision and machine learning to provide a solution for the process known as 'de-handing'.
Banana de-handing is the separation of the banana fruit from the stalk. It is recognised as being a repetitive and physically demanding activity that if automated, could improve processing efficiencies and provide a valuable integration point for robotics systems.
The $2 million program is being delivered through Hort Innovation and led by QUT in collaboration with Future Food Systems, the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Hub and BNL Industrial Solutions.
Hort Innovation chief executive officer Brett Fifield said workforce challenges, supply chain issues, and disease threats all contributed to the need to find innovative production approaches.
"If successful, this type of technology could also be applied to other crop-types to support Aussie fruit and vegetable supply," Mr Fifield said.
QUT lead researcher Dr Chris Lehnert said the robot arm would be built over the next two years.
"We will then integrate that robot with a vision system that allows it to 'see' what actions it needs to perform, "Dr Lehnert said.
"The prototype will then be trialled at the ARM Hub's testing facility where we will conduct further testing and allow growers and potential investors to come and see it action."
Australian Banana Growers' Council chief executive officer Leanne Erakovic said there was no commercially-available solution for the banana industry.
"Banana de-handing is a core process in all banana packing sheds, so any efficiencies that could be realised through the use of robotic technology would likely have a significant impact on growers' processing costs," Ms Erakovic said.
"This technology has great potential to fulfil a task that is notoriously hard to resource, as it requires time and specific skills.
"On top of that, it could reduce manual handling fatigue and won't impact overall job availability on-farm."
Some 91 per cent of Australian households buy bananas, consuming on average 14.2kg of the fruit a year.
