Robot arm set to automate banana 'de-handing' process

February 17 2024 - 9:35am
Scientists are developing a prototype robot arm that is set to make the processing of large bunches of bananas more efficient. Picture supplied
Scientists are developing a prototype robot arm that is set to make the processing of large bunches of bananas more efficient. Picture supplied

Scientists are developing a prototype robot arm that is set to make the processing of large bunches of bananas more efficient.

