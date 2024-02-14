Farm Online
Home/News

Outstanding 2807ha irrigation operation backed by 14,112ML of water

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 14 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Commins Portfolio is an institutional grade irrigated cropping operation underpinned by 14,112ML of combined surface water and groundwater entitlements. Picture supplied
The Commins Portfolio is an institutional grade irrigated cropping operation underpinned by 14,112ML of combined surface water and groundwater entitlements. Picture supplied

Brothers Roger and Tim Commins' institutional grade, 2807 hectare (6936 acre) Riverina irrigated cropping operation has hit the market through LAWD, expected to make more than $90 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.