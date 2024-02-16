Farm Online
Home/Dairy

ADF/VFF milk levy stoush headed to the courts, after ongoing talks fail

February 17 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Dairy Farmers president Ben Bennett says the organisation will be taking the Victorian Farmers Federation to court, over withheld levy payments. Picture by Carlene Dowie
Australian Dairy Farmers president Ben Bennett says the organisation will be taking the Victorian Farmers Federation to court, over withheld levy payments. Picture by Carlene Dowie

The long-running dispute over payment of Victorian Farmers Federation levies to Australian Dairy Farmers is headed to court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.