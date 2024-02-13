Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Labor could rekindle migrant dreams with Ag Visa

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated February 14 2024 - 7:58am, first published 6:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholls MP Sam Birrell has called on the government to introduce a dedicated agriculture visa. Picture supplied.
Nicholls MP Sam Birrell has called on the government to introduce a dedicated agriculture visa. Picture supplied.

What is now the federal division of Nicholls in central, northern Victoria was built on a circular economy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Reporter

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.