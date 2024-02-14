Paddock stored hay incurs rain damage after wet summer

Not storing hay in sheds has cost fodder producers dearly this year according to the managing director of the hay industry's leading online trading platform.
Tim Ford, Feed Central, estimates a whopping third of all the hay produced in southern Australia last year will not be able to be sold through his business's consignment system due to weather damage after being left exposed to heavy summer rain.
Even paddock stacked hay with tarps or with hay caps was subject to damage, meaning Mr Ford recommending undercover storage as the only truly reliable storage option.
The hay making season proper went relatively smoothly across the south of the nation, with below average spring rainfall meaning an orderly cutting and baling process, the season flipped on its head in late November, when an unexpected rainy pattern set in.
The persistent storm-driven rain, which delivered up to 250mm in parts of southern Australia, normally dry in the summer, caught some hay producers on the hop, with fodder not stacked under cover exposed to the elements.
The damaged hay can still be traded between farmers, but Mr Ford said the rain damage highlighted the issues arising from an ongoing failure to properly store hay.
He said the extensive damage showed that uncovered stacks are a risk.
"This year the outside stack strategy has come unstuck," Mr Ford said.
"After extensive discussions with the growers affected, we have removed almost all outside stacked product from the website.
"It wasn't just hay left without cover; our experience is that product tarped or with hay caps will be downgraded following the repeated and extensive weather events experienced in many areas this summer."
"These products present too high a risk for us to trade and are best traded over the fence between farmers."
Mr Ford said the majority of the damage centred on Victoria, SA and southern NSW, with most product in Queensland and northern NSW cut, baled and sold off the paddock before the rain started.
He said the intensity and frequency of the southern rain events caught growers by surprise.
"Those farmers can often get away with leaving product uncovered for a number of months, usually till March."
"It's not something we promote but it's a common practice and some of that product would get carried through to winter," Mr Ford said.
"Our recommendation is don't make hay unless you've got sheds lined up and this year proved why."
Aside from the damage, he said the dry spring contributed to a high quality fodder year.
At present the damaged hay is not impacting markets due to a marked drop in demand of around two thirds, with many hay users in the south having access to green feed due to the rain.
However, Mr Ford said that dynamic could quickly change.
"In a few months' time in winter and you have people chasing feed, it could be a different story."
Looking forward, Mr Ford recommended an investment in not only hay sheds, but good freight access to the sheds.
"In floods you can see significant challenges around farm access, to get to hay sheds or to deliver hay into farms," he said.
"You see big demand for hay in a really wet year and the key message to growers is to improve your access to gain a market advantage in a really wet period.
"If you're investing hundreds of thousands of dollars into your property, a portion of that budget going into farm access can really help the ability to get hay, grain and other commodities into your farm in wet periods."
