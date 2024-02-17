Farm Online
Home/News

Dream home built now it's time to sell and take the kids on a holiday

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
February 18 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
After building their dream home on this Benalla lifestyle block, the owners say the family is overdue a long caravanning holiday. Pictures from Elders Real Estate.
After building their dream home on this Benalla lifestyle block, the owners say the family is overdue a long caravanning holiday. Pictures from Elders Real Estate.

The sellers of this lifestyle farming block on the outskirts of Benalla in Victoria reckon they owe it to their kids to take off on an overdue caravan trip.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.