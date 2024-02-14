Farm Online
Home/News

Freehold cattle property makes $1032/acre | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 14 2024 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

The 1196 hectare (2956 acre) Queensland Bundaberg region cattle property Damascus has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $3.05 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.