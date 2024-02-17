Crops may boost Mallee farm's value now offered for $1227/acre

Cropping land too expensive to afford in Victoria?
Have a look at this sprawling Mallee grazing farm near the South Australian border on the market for $1227 per acre.
Buyers interested in a large Mallee grazing property for sale near Lameroo have been encouraged to consider growing more crops.
Mt Timothy at Parrakie takes in 1220 hectares (3015 acres) and is offered for sale at $3.7 million.
At that price, the farm is on the market for around $1227 per acre.
It is located about 26km south of Mallee Highway, 40km south-west of Lameroo and about 70km west of the Victorian border.
With an annual average rainfall of 422mm, traditionally the farm mostly runs stock.
It is currently running 480 Merino ewes, plus 140 cows and calves with a suggested scope to increase stock numbers with further pasture improvements.
Agents from Spence Dix and Co. say about 1000 acres across the property has been previously cropped.
The farm country has been described as well sheltered grazing country, with areas of Mallee flats.
Stock are raised on Veldt grass based pastures, some Primrose, medic clovers and grasses, some areas have been clayed.
Agents say the farm has good groundwater supplies, with plenty of storage.
The farm is fenced into 20 paddocks.
Almost 20km of new fencing has been erected in the past four years, including including the raceway and exclusion fence.
The four-bedroom homestead is said to be "comfortable".
Other farm improvements include a three-stand raised board shearing shed and yards.
It also has new cattle yards and crush along with sundry workshops and shedding.
"It is good warm, healthy grazing country," agents said.
"(There is) great opportunity to further develop and build on current owners works, and increase carrying capacity and crop production."
For more information contact Greg Window on 0427 582177.
